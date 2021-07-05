Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,686,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,661,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

