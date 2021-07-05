Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,346 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after purchasing an additional 647,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,538,418,000 after purchasing an additional 968,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after purchasing an additional 341,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,589,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,822 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.04. 4,787,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,653. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $91.50 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $209.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

