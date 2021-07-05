Stephens Inc. AR Has $20.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $20,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,125,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.02. 26,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.96. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $173.03 and a twelve month high of $245.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

