Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1,608.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,549 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.35% of Steel Dynamics worth $37,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 218,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

Shares of STLD opened at $60.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

