Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Chartered from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.93. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

