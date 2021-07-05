Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $84.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

