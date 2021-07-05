Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00057784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00034934 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.37 or 0.00292553 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037925 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

