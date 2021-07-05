SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stake Trimmed by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $15,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 187,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.92. 102,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,722. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.07. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

