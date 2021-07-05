Spark Infrastructure Group to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:SKI)

Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50.

In other Spark Infrastructure Group news, insider Richard (Rick) Francis 274,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. Also, insider Lianne Buck acquired 25,000 shares of Spark Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$55,000.00 ($39,285.71).

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. It aims for a balanced portfolio. The firm's earnings are supported by growth in underlying assets and through sustainable investments in high value, unregulated opportunities.

