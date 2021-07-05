South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading 6.9% Higher

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS) traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 337,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 161,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile (CVE:STS)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

