Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

SLDB traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. 516,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,337. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $401.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,367,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,304 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,827,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

