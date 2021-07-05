SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,003,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142,904 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $34,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 991.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.86. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

