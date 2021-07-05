Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

