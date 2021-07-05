Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $530.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

