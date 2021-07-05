Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LZAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

LZAGY stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Lonza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.