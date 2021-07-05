Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LZAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.
LZAGY stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.63.
Lonza Group Company Profile
Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.
