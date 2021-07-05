Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWMAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.12 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 31.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

