Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 323.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 134,038 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 126,095 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,435,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,954,000.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $48.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

