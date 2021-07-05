Sociall (SCL) Trading 55.3% Higher Over Last Week

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Sociall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sociall has traded up 55.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $291,906.62 and approximately $9.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sociall

SCL is a coin. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

