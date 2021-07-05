Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in June

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,600 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 430,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.19. 1,046,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,383. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

