Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in June

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,848,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 21,526,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39,783.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF remained flat at $$6.03 during trading on Monday. Snam has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNMRF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Snam in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

