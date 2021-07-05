Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in June

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,848,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 21,526,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39,783.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF remained flat at $$6.03 during trading on Monday. Snam has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNMRF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Snam in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

