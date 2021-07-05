Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $15,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $109.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.09.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

