Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SVKEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SVKEF stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.88.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

