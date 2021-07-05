Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OMIC) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Singular Genomics Systems’ (NASDAQ:OMIC) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, July 6th. Singular Genomics Systems had issued 10,200,000 shares in its IPO on May 27th. The total size of the offering was $224,400,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC opened at $27.63 on Monday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.