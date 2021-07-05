Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SMSMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS:SMSMY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58. Sims has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $13.50.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

