Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 183.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,366,000 after buying an additional 26,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of SSD opened at $110.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.