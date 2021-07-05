Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report $33.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.54 million and the highest is $33.63 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $24.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $136.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.31 million to $137.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $152.06 million, with estimates ranging from $150.63 million to $153.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SAMG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

