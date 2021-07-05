Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,522,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $347,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

