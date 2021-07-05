Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.73 Million

Analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will announce sales of $34.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.90 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $31.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $139.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $143.13 million, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $144.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $390.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.27. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $29.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after buying an additional 76,791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 584.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 60,174 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 250.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 32,232 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 108,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

