Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SIEGY. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $79.57 on Thursday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $88.17. The company has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

