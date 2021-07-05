Short Interest in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Drops By 18.2%

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $490.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

