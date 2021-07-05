Short Interest in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Declines By 17.6%

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 757,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRS shares. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verso by 571.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 167,541 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 1st quarter worth $695,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Verso in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Verso by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

VRS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.34. 2,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.86. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verso will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

