Short Interest in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Rises By 30.8%

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $636,000.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of TTP stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.