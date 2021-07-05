Short Interest in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Declines By 21.5%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOKCY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.49. 93,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,356. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

