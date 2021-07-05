Short Interest in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Increases By 20.0%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE TGH traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 377,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,436. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.39. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 33,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after purchasing an additional 130,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 133,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 277,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

