Short Interest in Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Expands By 31.6%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TATYY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Investec cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $46.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.7249 per share. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

