Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Increases By 22.0%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TAOP opened at $4.37 on Monday. Taoping has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAOP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taoping during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Taoping by 362.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Taoping during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Taoping in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Taoping in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

