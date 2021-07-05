Short Interest in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Drops By 23.0%

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 878,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 717.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 683,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after acquiring an additional 641,213 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.