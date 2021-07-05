Short Interest in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Decreases By 24.3%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86. SilverSun Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 10,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 207,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,650 over the last three months. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

