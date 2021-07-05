Short Interest in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Expands By 26.4%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,300 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 341,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.26. 321,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,727. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $228.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. SandRidge Energy has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.66.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 212.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

