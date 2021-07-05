Short Interest in Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Expands By 17.5%

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 3,141,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.2 days.

Shares of RMGGF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,366. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.