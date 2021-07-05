Short Interest in Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Drops By 27.4%

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on ONEXF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.07. Onex has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 79.87%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3289 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

