Short Interest in Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Drops By 24.5%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock remained flat at $$2.18 during trading hours on Monday. 240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,617. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 179.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

