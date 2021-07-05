Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Rises By 35.0%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MALRF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mineral Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mineral Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

MALRF stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52. Mineral Resources has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

