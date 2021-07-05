Short Interest in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) Increases By 29.0%

Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MACU traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. 259,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,174. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. Mallard Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Get Mallard Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,951,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,761,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Mallard Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallard Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.