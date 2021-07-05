Short Interest in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Grows By 24.2%

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NYSE L traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 578,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1,374.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Loews by 375.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.