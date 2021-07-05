Short Interest in LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Drops By 15.1%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of LifeWorks in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSIXF opened at $28.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84. LifeWorks has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

LifeWorks Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

