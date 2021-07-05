Short Interest in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Drops By 24.4%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

KL traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,450. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.