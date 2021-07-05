Short Interest in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Decreases By 16.0%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,900 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 999,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $59,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,969 shares of company stock worth $4,250,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 48.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 42,309 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $9,694,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KROS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,303. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

