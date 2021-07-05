Short Interest in Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Increases By 32.3%

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,981,800 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 10,565,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.9 days.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

