Short Interest in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Drops By 27.1%

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAC. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.87.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $151.07 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion and a PE ratio of 15.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

